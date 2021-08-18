TIGERS

Tigers announce 2022 spring-training schedule; ticket info coming later

The Detroit News
Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo throws the ball during workout at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Florida, on on Feb. 27, 2021.

The Tigers on Wednesday announced their spring-training schedule for 2022, opening with an exhibition against Southeastern University, followed by the opener against Washington.

The Tigers are starting their 86th season at TigerTown in Lakeland, Florida.

Ticket information will be announced at a later date.

Tigers 2022 spring-training schedule

(Game times will be announced at a later date)

Feb. 25: vs. Southeastern University

Feb. 26: vs. Washington

Feb. 27: at Pittsburgh

Feb. 28: vs. Atlanta

March 1: at Philadelphia, at Toronto (SS)

March 2: vs. Pittsburgh

March 3: at St. Louis

March 4: at Washington

March 5: vs. Toronto

March 6: vs. St. Louis

March 7: at Tampa Bay

March 8: vs. Philadelphia

March 9: at Toronto, at Baltimore (SS)

March 10: vs. Tampa Bay

March 11: at New York Yankees

March 12: vs. Toronto

March 13: vs. Boston

March 14: at Minnesota

March 15: vs. New York Yankees

March 17: vs. Toronto

March 18: vs. Philadelphia

March 19: at Baltimore

March 20: vs. Pittsburgh

March 21: at New York Yankees

March 22: vs. Baltimore

March 23: at Atlanta, at Philadelphia (SS)

March 24: vs. Minnesota

March 25: vs. Boston

March 26: at Pittsburgh

March 27: vs. New York Yankees

March 28: vs. Tampa Bay

