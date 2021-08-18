Tigers announce 2022 spring-training schedule; ticket info coming later

The Detroit News

The Tigers on Wednesday announced their spring-training schedule for 2022, opening with an exhibition against Southeastern University, followed by the opener against Washington.

The Tigers are starting their 86th season at TigerTown in Lakeland, Florida.

Ticket information will be announced at a later date.

Tigers 2022 spring-training schedule

(Game times will be announced at a later date)

►Feb. 25: vs. Southeastern University

►Feb. 26: vs. Washington

►Feb. 27: at Pittsburgh

►Feb. 28: vs. Atlanta

►March 1: at Philadelphia, at Toronto (SS)

►March 2: vs. Pittsburgh

►March 3: at St. Louis

►March 4: at Washington

►March 5: vs. Toronto

►March 6: vs. St. Louis

►March 7: at Tampa Bay

►March 8: vs. Philadelphia

►March 9: at Toronto, at Baltimore (SS)

►March 10: vs. Tampa Bay

►March 11: at New York Yankees

►March 12: vs. Toronto

►March 13: vs. Boston

►March 14: at Minnesota

►March 15: vs. New York Yankees

►March 17: vs. Toronto

►March 18: vs. Philadelphia

►March 19: at Baltimore

►March 20: vs. Pittsburgh

►March 21: at New York Yankees

►March 22: vs. Baltimore

►March 23: at Atlanta, at Philadelphia (SS)

►March 24: vs. Minnesota

►March 25: vs. Boston

►March 26: at Pittsburgh

►March 27: vs. New York Yankees

►March 28: vs. Tampa Bay

