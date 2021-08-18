Tigers' broadcaster Jack Morris suspended for using offensive Asian accent on air

Detroit — Jack Morris, a celebrated hero of the World Series-champion 1984 Detroit Tigers and a member of the team's broadcast team for much of the past decade, has been suspended "indefinitely" by Bally Sports Detroit following his use of a perceived Asian accent during Tuesday night's broadcast.

Bally Sports Detroit made the announcement Wednesday afternoon, less than 24 hours after Morris used an accent as Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani was coming to the plate.

Morris issued an on-air apology three innings later, but hasn't commented on the incident since. He did not return a message from The News seeking comment and clarification, and did not issue a statement Wednesday.

"Bally Sports Detroit is extremely disappointed with the remarks analyst Jack Morris made during last night's Tigers game," the network said in a statement Wednesday.

"Jack has been suspended indefinitely from Tigers broadcasts and will be undergoing bias training to educate him on the impact of his comments and how he can be a positive influence in a diverse community. We have a zero-tolerance policy for bias or discrimination and deeply apologize for his insensitive remark."

The Tigers issued a statement along with Bally Sports.

"The Detroit Tigers take immense pride in honoring the diverse cultures that make up our players, coaching staff, front office, fan base and community," the team said in a statement. "We are deeply disappointed by the comments made by Jack Morris during the broadcast last night. We fully support Bally Sports Detroit’s decision and their on-going commitment to ensure that all personnel are held to the highest standards of personal conduct."

Morris was scheduled to do the entire three-game Tigers-Angels series. Craig Monroe was to replace Morris in the booth for Wednesday night's game, in which Ohtani will pitch for the Angels.

The incident happened in the sixth inning of Tuesday night's series opener between the Tigers and Angels at Comerica Park. With the game tied at 2 and a runner on second and two out, Ohtani, the two-way sensation who has become the face of Major League Baseball, was coming to bat.

Tigers play-by-play man Matt Shepard asked Morris how he would pitch to Ohtani with first base open. Morris responded, using a heavy accent: “Very, very careful.” The clip quickly made its way around social media, with some criticizing Morris for the perceived use of a heavy Asian accent, while others heard differently.

The Angels declined to comment, and the Tigers did not respond to a request for comment after Tuesday's game. Angels manager Joe Maddon had not heard the clip when asked about it by reporters following Tuesday night's game.

The Asian American Journalists Association's Sports Task Force quickly blasted Morris' use of the accent, as well as his apology, which it called "insensitive and ignorant, referencing only the words he chose but not the stereotypical, racist accent he used."

"The Asian American Journalists Association Sports Task Force is disappointed and disturbed by Morris’ attempt to provide analysis on a live broadcast in this manner, especially at a time when Asians in the United States are experiencing a sharp increase in anti-Asian hate, which is resulting in harassment and attacks," the association's statement continued. "In his analysis, would Morris have used an accent for an African-American player? A Hispanic or Latin player? An Irish or Italian player? Morris, a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame, should be held to a higher standard while serving a regional and national audience."

Morris, 66, has been part of the Tigers' TV booth since 2019, rotating in the analyst chair with Kirk Gibson, Dan Petry and Monroe, and before that from 2015-17. He was the ace of the 1980s Tigers, helping win the 1984 World Series championship, and he also won titles with the Minnesota Twins and Toronto Blue Jays (both of whom he's also done broadcast work for), in an 18-year career that finally earned him a spot in the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018.

The Tigers retired Morris' No. 47 in August 2018.

