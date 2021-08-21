Ryu helps Blue Jays shut out Tigers to even series

Toronto — For the second game in a row, the Tigers struggled mightily against a veteran left-handed pitcher.

After Robbie Ray limited them to a scratched-out run in eight innings Friday night, Hyun Jin Ryu threw seven shutout innings against the Tigers Saturday, helping the Blue Jays even the series with a 3-0 win at Rogers Centre.

Tigers starter Wily Peralta was stout, too, getting 12 ground-ball outs in six innings. His only mistake was a two-seam sinker that stayed up to Randal Grichuk with a runner on and two outs in the second inning. Grichuk lofted it over the wall in left field, his 21st of the season.

Blue Jays second baseman Marcus Semien, who had three hits, belted a two-out solo homer off reliever Erasmo Ramirez in the bottom of the eighth. Semien has 30 home runs.

The Tigers only put two runners into scoring position. Harold Castro, the only left-handed hitter in AJ Hinch's lineup, doubled with one out in the fifth. It was his first extra-base hit, and sixth hit total, against a lefty.

But he didn't move past third. Ryu struck out Dustin Garneau to end the inning.

BOX SCORE: Blue Jays 3, Tigers 0

Ryu used his four-seam fastball (90 mph) to set up both a change-up and cutter. He got 10 swings and misses with his change-up and 12 called strikes with his fastball. The Tigers never could make up their minds on which to attack.

Lefty Tim Mayza cruised through the bottom of the Tigers order in the eighth and right-hander Jordan Romano, the Jays closer, allowed one hit but no runs in the ninth, striking out Cabrera to end the game.

Miguel Cabrera went 0-for-3 with a walk. He is 4 for 29 since he hit his 499th career home run. He has not hit a ball in the air in his last three games.

Twitter@cmccosky