Tigers to host 'Miggy Celebration Day' Sept. 24; 500th-homer gear on sale

He didn't hit it at home, but Detroiters will be celebrating Miguel Cabrera's 500th home run soon.

The Tigers announced moments after Cabrera hit the milestone home run Sunday that they will host a "Miggy Celebration Day" at Comerica Park on Friday, Sept. 24. Cabrera hit the 500th home run in Toronto, after he missed out on doing it in Detroit on the last six-game home stand.

Fans will get their first chance to shower Cabrera with appreciation when the Tigers returns home Friday.

Meanwhile, the Tigers wasted little time selling 500th-homer merchandise.

They announced Sunday afternoon that The D Shop at Comerica Park has begun stocking the gear, which will be available when the store opens at 10 a.m. Monday. Among the items available: t-shirts (gray and black), can coolers, pennants, car decals, magnets and collector's pins.

Cabrera became the 28th player in MLB history to hit 500 home runs, and the first to hit the milestone home run while wearing a Tigers uniform.

