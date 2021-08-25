Miguel Cabrera talks retirement on ESPN: 'Two more years and I am done'

St. Louis, Mo. — Miguel Cabrera has said it before, that he planned to honor his contract with the Tigers and retire. But perhaps not as definitively as he expressed it in an interview with ESPN's Sage Steele Wednesday morning.

Talking about chasing 3,000 hits, Cabrera was asked how long he planned to keep playing.

"Two years, that's it," he said. "My right knee is really bad. I need to take care of this in the offseason and prepare myself for next season. I'm going to play two more years. I think that's enough. I will be happy with 20 years in the big leagues if I can make it.

"I would say thank God for the opportunity and I say two more years and I'm done."

Cabrera, who has already earned roughly $337 million in his career, is on the books to make $32 million in both 2022 and 2023, the last being his age-40 season.

Steele, after recounting many of Cabrera's Hall-of-Fame worthy accomplishments — the Triple Crown, the four batting titles, 11 All-Star teams, the World Series title with the Marlins — asked what he's most proud of.

"I would say the Triple Crown in 2012," he said. "But I'm going to feel more proud if in my last two years here in Detroit we can win a championship. Because the city of Detroit, the Tigers' organization, they deserve this. They deserve a championship.

"I hope we can do it."

