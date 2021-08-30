Offense sputters again as Tigers drop makeup game to Twins

Detroit — Aggressive, pressure-applying baseball can be a double-edged sword, especially if your team is struggling to string hits and score runs.

The Tigers, averaging just over two runs a game over the last nine, were beaten by the Minnesota Twins 3-2 Monday afternoon at Comerica Park, in the makeup of the rained-out game from back on May 9.

Harold Castro, trying valiantly to get into scoring position in the bottom of the seventh inning, got thrown out at third base with one out. He was trying to advance from first on an infield single by Victor Reyes.

First baseman Miguel Sano had trouble first catching the throw and then picking the ball up. Castro had come to a full stop at second, but when he saw Sano drop the ball again, he broke for third.

Sano, who has a strong arm, threw Castro out — extinguishing the Tigers' last real threat to tie the game.

It looked like the Twins couldn’t wait to get out of here Monday. Couldn’t much blame them. They had to give up an off-day in the middle of homestand and fly to Detroit for a makeup game. And they were swinging early and often against Tigers starter Casey Mize, as if the plane home was already gassed and ready.

But after 10 straight outs, four of them on one pitch, they decided to lock in for a bit.

With one out in the fourth, they worked three straight three-ball counts against Mize: Byron Buxton doubled, Jorge Polanco singled (RBI) and Josh Donaldson launched a 436-foot home run into the shrubs in center field.

Mize just missed the outside corner with a 2-2 slider against Donaldson. He came back with a 95-mph two-seamer and Donaldson destroyed it.

Mize threw more pitches in the fourth (30) than he did in the first three innings combined (29).

Just like that, the Twins were up 3-1. And they went back to hunting early strikes. Mize blew through the fifth on five pitches.

It ended up being a quality start for Mize. That three-batter flurry was all the damage he allowed in six innings. He finished with four strikeouts and got 11 swings and misses on 41 swings, with 10 called strikes.

The Tigers offense, though, fighting to string hits together the last couple of weeks, couldn’t dent Twins right-hander Bailey Ober over the first six innings.

Derek Hill, who made a terrific play running down Nick Gordon’s 400-foot fly ball at the wall in center in the third inning, had a pair of hits including his second career home run.

Castro, also with two hits, led off the fifth with a double and scored on a bloop, two-strike single by Zack Short to make a 3-2 game.

But that was it. The Tigers didn't mark against relievers Jorge Alcala and Alex Colome.

Though things got interesting in the bottom of the ninth. With two outs, Eric Haase beat out a tapper to the mound. Harold Castro followed with another tap to Colome. Again, his throw was high to first and after video review, the Tigers had runners at the corners with two outs.

Robbie Grossman was summoned to pinch-hit. He flew out to right to end it.

Scary moment in the top of the ninth. Tigers reliever Miguel Del Pozo, just recalled from Toledo on Monday morning, was hit in the chin by a line drive that left Max Kepler's bat with an exit velocity of 95 mph.

He was bleeding, but he walked off the field with trainer Doug Teter and manager AJ Hinch.

