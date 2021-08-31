Athletics bring the thump against Tarik Skubal, Tigers

Detroit — The Oakland Athletics don’t lose at Comerica Park. True, they haven’t been here since 2019, but they haven’t lost here since 2016.

They posted their 12th consecutive win in Detroit on Tuesday night, pounding rookie lefty Tarik Skubal and the Tigers 9-3. It was the Tigers fourth straight loss and their first losing month (12-14) since April.

They’ve lost five straight and 23 of their last 24 against Oakland.

The A’s put up a pair of three-run frames against Skubal, both anchored by a two-run home run — a 424-foot blast by Matt Chapman in the third, and an opposite-field missile by Mark Canha in the fifth.

Chapman added a second home run, 426 feet to center, off Derek Holland in the ninth. He has 23 on the year.

The homers weren't the only balls the A’s hit hard off Skubal. They put 16 balls in play against him with an average exit velocity of 97 mph. They hit 10 balls with an exit velocity of 100 mph or better.

And yet, Skubal also struck out six and got 13 swings-and-misses. There just wasn't much in between the whiffs and the bombs.

He has established a new franchise rookie strikeout mark of 150, breaking Spencer Turnbull’s mark of 146 set in 2019.

The Tigers had the home-run balls flying, too. Former Athletic Robbie Grossman hit his 20th home run in the first inning. Dustin Garneau and Derek Hill both hit solo homers in the fifth as the Tigers chased A’s starter Cole Irvin.

It was Garneau’s first homer with the Tigers and Hill’s second in two days and they cut the A's lead to three — 6-3.

Manager AJ Hinch went to his leverage relievers early to give his hitters a chance to make up the deficit. Kyle Funkhouser worked out of a first-and-third, one-out jam in the sixth inning — striking out Starling Marte with a slider outside the strike zone, and getting Mark Olson, who had doubled and singled earlier, to fly out to left.

Michael Fulmer worked a clean, 13-pitch seventh.

Hinch saved Jose Cisnero and Gregory Soto in case the Tigers pulled even or ahead, and gave lefty Derek Holland the eighth.

Former Tiger Josh Harrison ripped a two-run single off Holland to open up a five-run lead. Harrison, who played 36 injury-plagued games with the Tigers in 2019, had three hits in his return to Comerica Park — a feat he never performed in his 36 games with the Tigers.

The Tigers couldn't dent relievers Deolis Guerra, Yusmeiro Petit, Andrew Chafin and A.J. Puk.

