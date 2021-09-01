Tigers claw back to beat Athletics, 8-6

Detroit — Circle this one.

After four straight losses and falling behind 6-3 against a suddenly rampaging Oakland team that hadn’t lost a game in Comerica Park since 2016, the Tigers got off the mat, scored six runs over the final five innings and beat the Athletics 8-6 Wednesday night.

There were so many big moments for the Tigers in this one.

► Miguel Cabrera hadn’t homered at Comerica Park since Aug. 3. But he hit a two-run missile in the fourth inning — walloping a change-up 423 feet over the bullpens in left. The ball left his bat with an exit velocity of 112 mph. He singled in the go-ahead run in seventh.

That's 15 homers on the season for Cabrera, and 502 for his career. With his two hits, he passed Wahoo Sam Crawford for 34th on the all-time hits list with 2,963.

► Akil Baddoo, coming out of a rough month of August (.200, 17 strikeouts), lined a solo home run in the fifth inning, his 11th of the season. He walked and scored in the seventh. It was his first walk in 13 games, 50 plate appearances. And the in the eighth he lined a two-out RBI single to left to give the Tigers a two-run cushion.

► Harold Castro, who had an RBI single in the second inning, hit his first ever opposite field home run at Comerica Park in the sixth inning. He also doubled and scored in the eighth, a three-hit night for Hittin' Harold.

► The Tigers bullpen, specifically Joe Jimenez, Jose Cisnero and Gregory Soto, finally subdued the hot-hitting Athletics bats. After tandem starters Wily Peralta and Jose Urena were tagged for six runs, the bullpen got the last nine outs in a row.

The loss snaps the Athletics’ four-game winning streak, their seven-game winning streak against the Tigers and their 12-game winning streak at Comerica Park.

Peralta's night was blunted by a 36-pitch, seven-batter fourth inning. Starling Marte started the inning by hitting an 82-mph slider, 436 feet into the shrubbery in center field.

Peralta walked Matt Olson and yielded an RBI double to Jed Lowrie.

At 71 pitches, Peralta was done after four innings. Hinch went to Urena, who started and threw 49 pitches on Saturday. The A’s greeted him rudely.

Matt Olson lined a two-run double over center fielder Derek Hill’s head. And Lowrie ripped his second RBI double. Former Tiger Josh Harrison, who produced three hits for the second straight night, started the rally with a single.

