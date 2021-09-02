Tigers can't overcome Matt Manning's two-out struggles, drop series to Athletics

Detroit — Matt Manning need not linger on this one too long.

The Tigers’ rookie right-hander, coming off his best start of the season six days ago against the Blue Jays, endured one of his worst on Thursday as the Oakland Athletics took the rubber match of the three-game series, 8-6, at Comerica Park.

Manning was tagged for eight runs and eight hits in just 3⅔ innings. Salt in the wound: All eight runs were scored with two outs.

Although his fastball looked lively early, hitting 95 and 96 mph in the first inning, he walked both Starling Marte and, with two outs, Matt Chapman after he was ahead of them both, 1-2 and 0-2. The A’s made him pay with back-to-back homers — a three-run shot by Jed Lowrie and a solo homer by Mark Canha.

BOX SCORE: Athletics 8, Tigers 6

After he gave up a two-out, RBI double to Marte in the second, he got the first two outs in the third on three pitches. Settling in? No. He walked Canha, gave up a single to Tony Kemp and a two-run double to Yan Gomes.

Manager AJ Hinch sent Manning back out for the fourth, hoping he could pull something positive to take going into his next start, but it was more of the same. Two more two-out hits, which led to another two-out run on an RBI double by pinch hitter Khris Davis against reliever Miguel Del Pozo.

The total two-out carnage against Manning — eight runs, seven hits, two walks in less than four innings.

The Tigers, as they do, made a game of it. And like they did in their comeback win Wednesday, they rallied behind a stingy bullpen and the long ball.

The Athletics didn't score after the fourth, with Del Pozo (2⅓ innings), Derek Holland (one) and Alex Lange (two) shutting them down.

Harold Castro led off the fifth with a monster home run off A's starter Frankie Montas. He got a first-pitch sinker and drove it into the shrubbery in center field — a 447-foot blast, the second-longest homer by a Tiger this season (Akil Baddoo hit one 450 feet in Houston).

After he hit his first ever opposite-field homer at Comerica Wednesday night, Castro, with 60 of his 71 hits being singles this season, said he was going to start hunting pitches early in his at-bats that he can drive. He wasn't kidding.

Baddoo also hit his second homer in two games — the 12th of his rookie season — lining a two-run, opposite-field shot into the Tigers’ bullpen in left in the seventh, ending Montas’ day and starting a five-run rally.

The Tigers stayed on the attack. Zack Short and Robbie Grossman singled off reliever Deolis Guerra, setting the table for Jeimer Candelario.

Guerra had gotten two quick strikes on Candelario feeding him four change-ups. Candelario had ugly swings on all of them, just barely fouling them off.

Inexplicably, he decided to throw him a 91-mph four-seam fastball and Candelario was all over it, hitting it 407 feet into the seats in right-center, a three-run blast that cut the deficit to two runs — 8-6.

After Eric Haase singled to extend the inning, lefty Andrew Chafin was summoned to face Castro, who represented the tying run. Castro drove another ball toward the left-field fence, but Kemp got back and caught it on the warning track.

Less than 10 feet from a tie game.

The Tigers brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth, too, against Athletics veteran right-hander Sergio Romo. But Candelario flew out to the track in left-center and Haase grounded out.

