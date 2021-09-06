Tigers' Jimenez, Lombard test positive for COVID-19; 3 others out for contact tracing

Pittsburgh — COVID-19 has jumped up and bit the Tigers.

Reliever Joe Jimenez and bench coach George Lombard both tested positive for the virus, even though both have been vaccinated. Both felt symptoms of the virus Sunday night.

Additionally, pitching coach Chris Fetter, quality control coach Josh Paul and bullpen catcher Jeremy Carroll will be away from the team after being cited in contact tracing.

"We've had an array of tests around our team," manager AJ Hinch said. "Contact tracing and MLB protocols, all of those were negative. But as a result of contact tracing, we are going to lose those three guys while they're in quarantine."

The positive tests come as a surprise, because the Tigers are 100% vaccinated. They were the first team in baseball to reach the 85% vaccination rate and were able to loosen some of COVID protocol restrictions.

Both Jimenez and Lombard will be quarantined for at least 10 days. Manager AJ Hinch said Fetter, Paul and Carroll will not be with the team for the series in Pittsburgh or the first series back at Comerica Park over the weekend.

The Tigers are expected to call up a pitcher to replace Jimenez on Tuesday.

As for the coaching staff, bullpen coach Juan Nieves will move into the dugout and serve as pitching coach. Hinch will lean on coaches Kimera Bartee and Ramon Santiago to pick up some of Lombard's duties.

