Cabrera, Grossman combine for 8 hits, help Tigers avoid sweep in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh — Lose three straight games to a Pirates team that is in full rebuild and fighting to avoid triple-digit losses? Miguel Cabrera decided that wasn’t going to happen on his watch.

Cabrera banged out four hits, driving in single runs with his first three, and sparking the Tigers’ 5-1 win over the Pirates in the finale of the three-game set at nearly-empty PNC Park Wednesday night.

Cabrera doubled in a run with two outs in the first inning, singled in another with two outs in the third and ripped a one-out single to score a third run in the fifth. They were all well-struck — with exit velocities off the bat of 103.6 mph, 103.9 mph and 108.2 mph.

His seventh-inning single brought his hit total to 2,971 and marked a feat he'd never done before. Going back to Tuesday, Cabrera has hit safely in seven straight at-bats. It's the longest consecutive-hit streak of his Hall of Fame-worthy career.

More milestones are on the horizon. He is six doubles away from 600 for his career. Should he reach 600 doubles and 3,000 hits, he will become the third player in Major League history to produce at least 3,000 hits, 500 homers and 600 doubles.

The other two — Hank Aaron and Albert Pujols.

Here’s another one: It was the 80th time Cabrera has produced at least three hits and three RBIs in a game. Since 1920 (when RBI became an official statistic), only four other players have more. You might recognize the names – Lou Gehrig (97), Al Simmons (92), Babe Ruth (87) and Aaron (81).

Cabrera has 26 four-hit, three-RBI games, tied with Simmons for second behind Gehrig (30).

Robbie Grossman had a night, too. Four hits, including his 22nd home run of the season. He singled in his first three at-bats and scored three times on the night.

On the downside for the Tigers, it was an early and painful exit for rookie right-hander Matt Manning.

With two outs and a man on third in the bottom of the third inning, Pirates Colin Moran lined one up the middle. The ball left his bat with an exit velocity of 101.5 mph and caromed off Manning’s left knee. As Manning lay on the ground in obvious pain, catcher Dustin Garneau jumped on the rebound and fired a seed to first base to end the inning — a 1-2-3 putout.

Manning walked off on his own power, but he was clearly hurting and the Tigers quickly got right-hander Drew Hutchison loose. The Tigers' initial diagnosis was left knee contusion.

BOX SCORE: Tigers 5, Pirates 1

Manning gave up a run and four hits with four strikeouts in his three innings. He was mixing his pitches well, even bringing the curveball back into the mix. The run came in the second inning, and it will serve as a teaching moment for him going forward.

Ben Gamel was on third base with two outs. Manning got two quick strikes on the No. 8 hitter Kevin Newman. But with the pitcher due up next, he left a flat slider out over the plate and Newman slapped it into left field to score the run.

Manning didn’t have to throw another pitch over the plate. He’d have gotten Newman to chase, or he’d have walked him and faced the pitcher, Mitch Keller, who he ended up striking out on four pitches.

The Tigers bullpen picked up the slack. Hutchison (two innings), Derek Holland (one), Jose Urena (one), Michael Fulmer (one) and Gregory Soto (one) kept the Pirates off the board from the fourth inning on.

