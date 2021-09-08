Tigers' Manning leaves start early with knee contusion

The Detroit News

Despite avoiding the innings restrictions that have bound Casey Mize and Tarik Skubal, Tigers rookie starter Matt Manning was pulled early from Wednesday night's start in Pittsburgh.

Manning took a line drive from Pirates third baseman Colin Moran in the third inning and exited the game. The Tigers announced he suffered a contusion on his left knee.

Yoshitomo Tsutsugo was on third with two outs when Moran's hit struck Manning. Dustin Garneau retrieved the live ball and threw out Moran at first to end the inning and Manning's day.

Drew Hutchison replaced Manning, who exited the game with four hits and an earned run, plus four strikeouts.