Tigers' Miguel Cabrera makes history again, hits in 9 straight plate appearances

Nearly lost in the late fireworks of the Tigers' dramatic 10-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night, was Miguel Cabrera, who at age 38, continues to perform unique feats.

Like getting hits in nine straight plate appearances. Do you know how many players age 38 or older have done that in the modern era of Major League Baseball (since 1961)?

Just one: Jose Miguel Cabrera.

He came into the game Friday riding a streak of seven straight hits, the longest of his career. Then he lashed singles off Rays starter Michael Wacha in the second inning and again in the fourth inning. Nine straight plate appearances, nine straight hits.

"That feels impossible when you see how good the pitching is and the defense," Hinch said. "Miggy's not going to leg out any infield hits. He has to get clean hits for this to happen. He's swinging the bat extremely well to all parts of the field."

The second single came after Wacha had struck out five straight Tigers’ hitters.

Back in 1952, Walt Dropo hit safely in 12 straight at-bats with the Tigers. That tied the Major League record held by Cubs’ Johnny Kling (1902) and Red Sox Pinky Higgins (1938).

His streak came to an end in the sixth. Feyereisen struck him out with a slider right before Candelario’s tie-breaking double.

Cabrera was the only Tiger Wacha didn’t get out through four innings, until Eric Haase got all of a changeup to lead off the fifth.

