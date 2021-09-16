Script flipped: This time Rays bullpen shuts down Tigers' offense

St. Petersburg, Fla. — The Tigers beat up the vaunted Rays bullpen in Detroit over the weekend, scoring 15 runs in three games.

Different story at Tropicana Field Thursday.

Niko Goodrum’s seventh home run of the year, and first since July 10, was the only scratch against Rays relievers who covered eight innings in Tampa Bay’s 5-2 win.

After manager Kevin Cash deployed right-hander Louis Head as an opener, pitching a clean first inning, a quintet of relievers locked down the Tigers hitters the rest of the way.

Central Michigan University product Dietrich Enns, who blanked the Tigers over four innings to earn his first big-league win on Saturday, went four more Thursday to earn his second big-league win.

Goodrum blasted a 424-foot homer to center in the fifth.

J.P. Feyereisen, Pete Fairbanks and Adam Conley each pitched a scoreless inning.

Jeimer Candelario, with two outs in the ninth, homered off JT Chargois. It was his 15th homer.

The loss snapped the Tigers’ three-game winning streak.

The way it started, odds were long against Tigers lefty starter Tyler Alexander getting to, let alone through, five innings.

Yandy Diaz hit the first pitch of the game 428 feet into the left field seats. The ball left his bat with an exit velocity of 112 mph. Alexander then walked Manuel Margot after an eight-pitch fight and hit Nelson Cruz in the right forearm.

Cruz would leave the game after six innings with a forearm contusion.

After a passed ball by catcher Dustin Garneau moved the runners up, Randy Arozarena hit a sacrifice fly to score Margot.

Alexander quickly righted himself, allowing just two harmless singles through the fourth. He dispatched the three Rays hitters in the second inning on eight pitches, all strikes.

He ran into some bad luck in the fifth, though. Kevin Kiermaier, who he struck out on three pitches in the second, dunked a bloop single into left, went to second on a ground out and scored on an infield single.

How’s that?

He was running on a 2-2 pitch to Margot. Margot hit a ground ball to the right of Goodrum at short. Goodrum had to leave his feet to backhand the ball and in hindsight, knowing Kiermaier had already flown by him, should have held on to the ball.

When he straightened and threw to first, way late to get Margot, Kiermaier sped home and scored without a throw.

Alexander got the first two outs in the sixth and, with right-handed hitting power threat Mike Zunino on deck, left-handed hitting Joey Wendle was going to be his last batter of the game. But, instead of finishing off the sixth and keeping it a two-run cushion, Alexander walked Wendle.

Ominous.

Zunino blasted the second pitch from reliever Drew Carlton 431 feet over the wall in center – 5-1.

