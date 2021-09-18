Tigers' Derek Hill carted off field after banging head on artificial turf at Tropicana Field

St. Petersburg, Fla. — Derek Hill was carted off the field in the fifth inning Saturday after he banged his head hard on the artificial turf at Tropicana Field.

Leading off the inning, Hill, the Tigers’ center fielder, dropped a bunt. Running at full speed, he lost his balance crossing the bag at first. He spun and landed hard on the back of his head.

He lay motionless for several seconds while the Tigers’ training staff tended to him. It wasn’t immediately known if he twisted or hyper-extended his knee on the spin, as well.

He was carted off the field, then wheelchaired through the tunnel underneath the stadium.

Hill had missed time earlier this season with bruised ribs after a horrific outfield collision with Akil Baddoo.

