White Sox vs. Tigers game Tuesday at Comerica Park moved up to 1:10 p.m.

The Detroit News

Due to the threat of predicted heavy rain Tuesday night, the second game of the White Sox-Tigers series at Comerica Park has been moved up to 1:10 p.m.

In a news release, the Tigers said fans holding tickets for the originally scheduled 6:40 p.m. game can use them for the 1:10 start Tuesday or exchange them for tickets to any of the upcoming three games over Fan Appreciation Weekend, Friday through Sunday, against the Kansas City Royals.

Fans can exchange their tickets at the Comerica Park Box Office.