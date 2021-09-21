Tigers continue to restructure player-development staff, 11 contracts not renewed

Detroit — With the Tigers searching for a new vice president of player development, it was inevitable there would be some personnel changes down through the ranks, as well.

The inevitability became reality on Tuesday as 11 player-development staffers were informed their contracts would not be renewed for 2022.

Among them were four longtime roving coordinators: AJ Sager (pitching), Rafael Martinez (Latin American development), Joe DePastino (catchers) and Jose Valentin (infield).

Double-A Erie pitching coach Mark Johnson and High-A West Michigan pitching coach Willie Blair, as well as West Michigan hitting coach Bill Springman were not brought back.

Also not tendered for 2022 were rookie league coaches Gary Cathcart, Santiago Garrido, Ryan Minor and Andres Tarazona.

General manager Al Avila, who named Kenny Graham as interim director of player development, is still interviewing candidate for the vice president of development role, which had been previously held by David Littlefield.

