Tigers-White Sox rained out, rescheduled for Monday

Detroit — The Tigers and White Sox will have to wait a few days to finish off this three-game series.

The finale Wednesday was postponed because of unrelenting rain. The makeup will be at 1:10 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 27, which was initially an off-day for both teams.

Paid tickets for Wednesday can be exchanged at the Comerica Par box office for the makeup game or any of the three games against the Kansas City Royals this weekend — including the special Miguel Cabrera celebration on Friday.

The Tigers will commence the final home series of the season on Thursday. The probably starting pitchers will be Casey Mize on Friday, Tarik Skubal on Saturday and Wily Peralta on Sunday.

