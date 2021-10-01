White Sox show Tigers who's boss in A.L. Central with 8-1 romp

Chicago — AJ Hinch was correct. There was no apparent carry-over Friday from the fracas between the Tigers and White Sox on Monday.

Home plate umpire and crew chief Hunter Wendelstedt had a longer-than-usual meeting at home plate with Hinch and White Sox skipper Tony La Russa, but that was about it. Even when White Sox Cesar Hernandez got plunked with a high-and-tight fastball in the second inning, there was no reaction.

The White Sox perhaps just decided to handle it a different way, like by demonstrating to the Tigers the difference between being a contender and hoping to be a contender.

The Central Division-champion White Sox started to build some playoff momentum with an 8-1 win over the Tigers before a festive crowd of 30,729 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Jose Abreu, who was at the center of the dustup at Comerica Park, said his peace with a four-RBI night that included a majestic solo home run (his 30th) and an RBI double.

Shortstop Tim Anderson, who is appealing his three-game suspension for bumping umpire Tim Timmons during the incident, seemed at times to be toying with the Tigers.

He reached base five times — a double, three singles and a walk — scored twice, knocked in a run and caused utter mayhem on the base paths.

Anderson was at the center of a three-run fourth that broke the game open against Tigers’ starter Wily Peralta.

It started with a throwing error by first baseman Jonathan Schoop. Trying to start a double-play, his throw to second hit base runner Gavin Sheets in the back and caromed into the outfield. With runners at second and third, Anderson lined an RBI single and then took second when Robbie Grossman’s throw home missed the cutoff man.

Luis Robert hit a sacrifice fly to center to score the second run in the inning and Anderson alertly tagged and went to third. With a huge secondary lead, he scored on a ground ball to shortstop Niko Goodrum, even though Goodrum was playing in on the infield grass.

It was the second time he took a base on Goodrum. Anderson was on second in the first inning when Robert hit a ground ball to short. Anderson baited him, stopping momentarily then streaking into third once Goodrum threw to first.

The next hitter was Abreu and Anderson's presence at third nearly created an infield hit for him. Abreu smoked a ground ball that Goodrum made a quick stab of. Anderson again bluffed down the line. Goodrum, learning his lesson from the previous play, looked Anderson back twice and then just barely threw out Abreu at first.

The White Sox, who scored three more runs in the seventh off reliever Bryan Garcia, showed why they are 16 games ahead of the Tigers in the division, and how they’re gone 32-13 against the Tigers since 2019.

Peralta, with the Tigers’ bullpen taxed, soldiered through six innings despite allowing nine hits with three walks. Three of the five runs against him were unearned because of Schoop’s error. But he was in trouble in all but one inning.

He got Yoan Moncada to pop out in the first with the bases loaded. Then he struck him out with runners on first and third and one out in the third. Peralta then stranded the runner at third by inducing a 4-6-3 double-play from Leury Garcia.

At the time, that looked like a pivotal escape, especially when the Tigers quickly tied the game up against White Sox starter Lance Lynn in the top of the fourth.

Rookie Akil Baddoo led off with a line single to left, winning a nine-pitch fight. He stole second virtually uncontested, his 17th of the season (six against the White Sox) and then scored on a double by Grossman.

Lynn wrested the momentum right back, though. After Grossman went to third on a passed ball, he got Schoop (ground out), Miguel Cabrera (strikeout) and Harold Castro (fly out) to strand him.

