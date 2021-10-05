Tigers hire Gabe Ribas as director of pitching

The Detroit News

The Detroit Tigers on Tuesday named Gabe Ribas the organization's director of pitching.

Ribas, 41, will report to Ryan Garko, the Tigers' new vice president of player development.

Ribas spent the last four seasons as the pitching coordinator in the Los Angeles Dodgers system, where he "worked across many areas within player development, including coaching staffs, performance science, strength and conditioning, baseball analytics and others to construct and maintain a highly individualized and comprehensive pitching development program," according to a release from the Tigers.

Ribas was the associate head baseball coach at Santa Clara from 2011-17, and also has had assistant-coaching stops at Northern Colorado (2010-11), Holy Cross (2009-10) and Northwestern (2007-09), where he played in college before being taken in the 14th round of the 2002 MLB Draft by the San Diego Padres.

A right-handed pitcher, he spent four seasons in Single and Double A before playing three seasons in the Canadian-American Association.