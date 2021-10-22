Tigers' Spencer Torkelson suffers ankle sprain, expected out for Arizona Fall League

It looks like Spencer Torkelson’s stint in the 2021 Arizona Fall League is over.

Torkelson suffered a sprained ankle in a game Wednesday and will likely not play again before the AFL season closes next month, a Tigers source with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed.

Torkelson was the MLB Draft’s first-overall pick in 2020 and had a huge first full season on the Tigers farm, joining outfielder Riley Greene as a prospect perhaps headed for regular work in Detroit in 2022.

Torkelson was batting .450 in seven games for the AFL’s Salt River Rafters, with nine hits in 20 at-bats, including two doubles. He had a 1.157 OPS.

But after singling and later reaching third base during the fourth inning of a game against the Surprise Saguaros, Torkelson slid into third, in ugly fashion, on a catcher’s pickoff attempt.

He left the game and later was diagnosed with a Grade 2 sprain.

The Tigers do not believe the sprain is serious, although they concede he likely won’t play again in an AFL season that wraps up Nov. 20.

Torkelson, 22, plays first base and had a splendid 2021 season for the Tigers, dividing time at three stops: Single A West Michigan, Double A Erie and Triple A Toledo.

He batted a combined .267, with 30 home runs, and a .935 OPS. He is ranked by MLB Pipeline as the game’s No. 4 prospect.

The Tigers had already lost another of their AFL players and their highest-ranked prospect, Greene, who was ruled out after he went on concussion protocol following an Oct. 2 collision during a game for Triple A Toledo.

Lynn Henning is a freelance writer and former Detroit News sports reporter.