Report: Tigers nearing six-year deal with Javier Baez

Detroit – According to a report by MLB Network, the Tigers are nearing a six-year agreement with free agent shortstop Javier Baez.

The news broke in the wee hours Tuesday morning and has not been confirmed by the club.

Baez, entering his age-29 season, hit 31 home runs and knocked in 87 runs with an OPS-plus of 117 splitting the 2021 season with the Cubs and Mets. He was also a minus-16 defensive runs saved when he played shortstop.

He spent most of his 47 games with the Mets at second base.

The Tigers had been in contact with all five of the top shortstops on the market. Two of them – Marcus Semien and Corey Seager – were signed by the Texas Rangers on Sunday and Monday for a combined 17 years and $500 million.

