Gary Jones named to manage Triple A Toledo Mud Hens

Gary Jones, 61, a one-time, big-league coach for the Cubs and A’s, and a long-time farm manager who worked the past three seasons at Triple A Lehigh, has been named new manager of the Tigers’ Triple A partner, the Toledo Mud Hens.

Jones takes over at Toledo following the dismissal of Tom Prince. Jones was a third-base coach for the Cubs under manager Joe Maddon when the Cubs won the 2016 world championship. He returned to managing at Lehigh in 2018.

The Mud Hens are expected next season to groom a significant number of players for possible work in Detroit, including infielder Ryan Kreidler, as well as pitchers Joey Wentz and Alex Faedo.

Lynn Henning is a freelance writer.