Detroit News 2022 Top 50 Detroit Tigers prospects

Not so many moons ago you would look at the Tigers farm and wonder if it should, in agricultural terms, be plowed up and re-seeded. There wasn’t a lot growing there.

Times and conditions changed as bad seasons during a long rebuild led to better drafts. And, soon enough, Detroit’s farm system began to revive to a point it is now viewed by outside appraisers (MLB.com, Baseball America, etc.) to be one of the MLB’s top five talent hatcheries.