Seasoned bat best fits rising Tigers' needs ahead of deep MLB Draft

Next year’s Tigers draft will be different, and all because the Tigers no longer are one of MLB’s most stressed teams.

They will pick 12th overall, which is the deepest they’ve drafted in five years, during which Casey Mize, Riley Greene, Spencer Torkelson, and Jackson Jobe were added with top-five turns the Tigers got as consolation for losing so doggone many baseball games (103.3 average from 2017-19).