Ten players who could entice Tigers at No. 12 in the 2022 MLB Draft

With expectations the Tigers will prefer a college bat from a 2022 draft crop studded with hitters, here are 10 first-round possibilities for Detroit when next year's MLB Draft convenes:

► 1. Robert Moore, 2B/3B, University of Arkansas: He happens to be the son of Dayton Moore, the Royals general manager, so make what you might of front-office temptations and the fact Kansas City is picking ninth overall, three turns ahead of Detroit. Robert Moore, though, is a 5-foot-9, 170-pound, switch-hitter who most likely will play at second base. He has some sock in that both-sides bat, with two-way skills that make him solid first-round stock.