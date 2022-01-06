Tigers unveil a revamped player development staff for 2022

Detroit — With the hiring last September of 40-year-old Ryan Garko, general manager Al Avila made clear it was the dawn of a new era for how the Tigers player development department was going to operate.

“We identified this position as the second most important in the organization next to the general manager position as we move forward,” Avila said.

On Thursday, the Tigers’ unveiled a revamped player development staff, put together by first-year vice president Garko, which includes new managers at both Triple-A Toledo (Gary Jones) and Double-A Erie (Gabe Alvarez).

Kenny Graham, who had taken over the player development department on an interim basis last season after the Tigers transitioned David Littlefield into scouting, stays on staff as the director of player development.

New to the organization, though, are director of pitching Gabe Ribas (who served in the same capacity for the Dodgers), assistant director Peter Bransfield (whose background is in sports science and analytics working for the Padres and Diamondbacks), coaching field coordinator Ryan Sienko (who was the catching coordinator with the Dodgers), and director of Latin America player development Euclides Rojas.

On the hitting side, Jeff Branson remains as the roving hitting coordinator. He will be joined by Max Gordon, a former University of Michigan intern who spent the last five years at Drive Line outside of Seattle.

On the pitching side, long-time college coach Steve Smith (who coached Casey Mize in his last season at Auburn) and Stephanos Stroop (formerly with the Dodgers) were hired as the roving pitching coordinator. Jorge Cordova remains the assistant pitching coordinator.

Billy Boyer, former instructor for the Twins, is the new infield coordinator. Arnie Beyeler, who managed Doube-A Erie last season, will be the club’s outfield and base running coach.

Here are the coaching staffs for the Tigers’ four main minor league affiliates.

Triple-A Toledo

►Manager: Gary Jones

►Bench/development coach: Tony Cappuccilli

►Pitching coach: Doug Bochtler

►Hitting coach: Adam Melhuse

Double-A Erie

►Manager: Gabe Alvarez

►Bench/development coach: Ollie Kadey

►Pitching coach: Dan Ricabal

►Hitting coach: John Murrien

High-A West Michigan

►Manager: Brayan Pena

►Bench/development coach: Nick Bredeson

►Pitching coach: Dean Stiles

►Hitting coach: CJ Wamsley

Low-A Lakeland

►Manager: Andrew Graham

►Bench/development coach: Matt Malott

►Pitching coach: Juan Pimentel

►Hitting coach: Francisco Contreras

