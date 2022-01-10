He's ready and willing, but do the Tigers have a roster spot for Kody Clemens?

Detroit — Most days, Kody Clemens can be found working out inside the spacious, turf covered office building that former big-leaguer Kip Wells has transformed into the KW32 training center in west Houston.

Other days, he’s taking batting practice or doing fielding drills at Houston Memorial High School. But every once in a while you’ll catch him in the batting cage in his father’s back yard, taking his hacks against a somewhat aging right-hander who was part of two World Series championship teams, amassed seven Cy Young Awards and 4,672 strikeouts in his time.