Former Tiger Daniel Norris ready to ride the next big wave — of his career

Detroit — Daniel Norris and a friend were paddling out on their boards, one of those inevitable and at times interminable lulls that surfers often use for deep introspection.

This was at the end of November. Norris, a little battered but not in any way broken by what had been a season from hell — a season that ended with the harsh reality of being left off the Milwaukee Brewers’ playoff roster and then subsequently dropped from their 40-man roster — took a trip to North Shore Oahu.