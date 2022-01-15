Tigers' international recruiting class highlighted by 17-year-old shortstop Osorio

Detroit – The Tigers, as was previously reported, opened Major League Baseball’s international signing period by inking a pair of 17-year-old Venezuelan-born shortstops.

According to ESPN’s Jesse Sanchez, the Tigers gave signing bonuses to Javier Osorio ($2.2 million) and Samuel Gil ($1.2 million).

Osorio, 6-0, 172 pounds, is ranked No. 10 by Baseball America and No. 13 by MLP Pipeline among international propsects. Gil, 5-9, 154 pounds, is not ranked among MLB Pipeline’s top 50 but ranked 21st by Baseball America.

The Tigers also signed Dominican Republic-born catcher Josue Breceno ($800,000), infielder Heison Sanchez ($800,000), outfielder Delvis Matos (signing bonus unknown) and switch-hitting infielder Reylin Perez (signing bonus unknown).

The Tigers had $5.7 million allotted to sign international prospects, so this is not a complete list.

