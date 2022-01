He remembers the big lead he had at third base and the opposing catcher, hoping for a quick kill, firing a pick-off bullet his way, all during an Arizona Fall League game, Oct. 20, at Peoria Stadium.

Spencer Torkelson was playing for the Salt River Rafters. The catcher worked for the Surprise Saguaros. Torkelson recalls skedaddling back to third — and lunging for the bag with his right foot.