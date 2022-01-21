Tigers' Hammerin' Eric Haase ready to spin hard lessons into gold in 2022

Detroit — Eric Haase didn’t need to check Twitter or read the transaction wire to know what might be in store for him this season.

For the rest of us, a little bell went off back in November when the Tigers announced they’d tendered a contract to veteran catcher Dustin Garneau. It meant they are at least considering carrying three catchers on the major league roster, which means Haase’s role might be expanded beyond just being Tucker Barnhart's backup.