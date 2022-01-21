Henning: With vast labor issues to iron out, here's why there's hope MLB will begin on time
Lynn Henning
The Detroit News
Tigers followers ache for those old late-January moments that told you Lakeland, Florida, and spring training’s Grapefruit League bliss, were days away.
There was the annual Saturday morning exercise in frigidity, TigerFest, where people blowing condescension from their mouths didn’t mind standing in line in single-digit weather waiting for a chance to see Tigers players and re-stoke their baseball fire.