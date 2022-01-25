Tigers catching prospect Dillon Dingler aims to bounce back after Double-A downer

Dillon Dingler no doubt needed a break that night on Aug. 4 of last season as his Double-A Erie team tussled in a game against the Harrisburg Senators.

A break, that is, meaning a breather — or, some good fortune after a stretch of bad times. It had been a long 2021 season. Making minor-league life even longer, Dingler was having relationship issues with his bat in the six weeks since he had been promoted from high Single-A West Michigan.