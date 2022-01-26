Tigers' top pick Jackson Jobe restless and ready to start attacking pro hitters

Detroit — You almost feel bad for the first guy who steps into the batter’s box against Jackson Jobe.

You remember Jackson Jobe, right? Tall, lanky right-hander from Oklahoma City the Tigers took with the third overall pick in last summer’s draft? They paid him a $6.9 million signing bonus and sent him to Lakeland for six weeks. Set him up in a dorm room with second-round pick Izaac Pacheco, put him on a strength and conditioning program, put him through a battery of tests to measure his bio-mechanics, pitch shapes, velocities and spin rates, had him toss bullpens on the back fields. ...