A Tigers shopping guide, should they seek to upgrade an already solid bullpen

Detroit — A couple of weeks ago I wrote an analysis piece you may have read in which I posited that the bullpen might be one of the Tigers' strengths heading into spring training, and that it didn’t need any free-agent bolstering.

With Gregory Soto, Michael Fulmer and Jose Cisnero coming off strong seasons, the back end is both flexible and potentially formidable. With Kyle Funkhouser emerging as a fourth leverage option, that’s a pretty good base to start with.