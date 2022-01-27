Tigers bring Lloyd McClendon back to manage Triple-A Toledo

Detroit — Just when he thought he got out, they pull him back in.

Lloyd McClendon, who has been out of baseball since he finished the 2020 season as the Tigers’ manager after Ron Gardenhire suddenly retired, has been hired to manage the Tigers’ Triple-A affiliate in Toledo.

“I am looking forward to returning to Toledo and working with the Tigers in a developmental role,” said McClendon, who, among his three different stints with the Tigers managed the Mud Hens in 2016. “Fifth Third Field is a tremendous ballpark and Toledo has some of the most passionate baseball fans in all of minor league baseball.

“It is something that I really enjoyed being around in 2016 and am looking forward to that once again.”

McClendon will take over for Gary Jones, who was to begin his first season as the Mud Hens’ skipper. Instead, Jones will serve on manager AJ Hinch’s staff as the Tigers’ first base coach, replacing the late Kimera Bartee.

From 2014 through 2017, Jones was the Cubs’ third base coach under manager Joe Maddon and a part of the 2016 World Series championship team. He also, while there, built a solid relationship with new Tigers shortstop Javier Baez.

From 2018-2021, Jones, 61, was the manager of the Phillies’ Triple-A team.

McClendon, 63, managed in the big leagues for eight seasons, with the Pirates, Mariners and Tigers. He was on Jim Leyland’s staff in Detroit from 2006 through 2013.

