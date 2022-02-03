TIGERS

At 27, Tigers' Logan Shore still standing, still striving for first big-league shot

Chris McCosky
The Detroit News

Detroit — Try as it might, baseball has not defeated Logan Shore or killed his dream. Not even close. You could rightly argue that all the potholes, hurdles and trap doors the game has put in his path have emboldened and strengthened him.

“I feel like the last couple of years have been just crappy situation after crappy situation with the timing of everything,” Shore said Wednesday from his home outside of Phoenix.

