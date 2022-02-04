Tigers minor-leaguer Hector Rodriguez suspended after positive PED test

Detroit — Major League Baseball announced Friday that five minor-league players were suspended for violating the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment program, including Tigers’ right-hander Hector Rodriguez.

Rodriguez, 18, from the Dominican Republic, was suspended for 60 games for testing positive for the performance-enhancing substance Stanozolol. Arizona pitcher Jose Valdez was suspended for 60 games for the same offense.

Rodriguez had just finished his first season in the Dominican Summer League and allowed 17 earned runs in 17.2 innings.

Three other minor-league player were suspended 50 games for incurring second positive tests on a drug of choice (non-performance enhancing). Those players were free-agent pitcher Nick Belzer, Oakland Low-A pitcher Charles Hall and Miami Double-A outfielder Tristan Pompey.

Pompey’s older brother Dalton played for parts of four seasons for the Toronto Blue Jays.

