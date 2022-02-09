Minor-league baseball community rallies behind Michigan reporter who had their backs first

There are few bigger advocates for minor-league baseball players than Emily Waldon.

Back in the spring of 2019, Waldon, then writing for The Athletic, put one of the brightest spotlights on the financial inequities facing minor-leaguers, under the headline, "I can't afford to play this game." Within the month, the Toronto Blue Jays responded to the article by pledging to do better, including a groundbreaking plan to increase their minor-leaguers' pay by 50%. Major League Baseball has since made similar strides.