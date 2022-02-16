'Hitting that reset button,' RHP Will Vest working to be an option for Tigers' bullpen

Lakeland, Fla. — Man, he had it going for a minute last year. It had to feel like living a dream.

Right-handed reliever Will Vest, claimed by the Seattle Mariners from the Tigers in the 2020 Rule 5 draft, came charging out of the gates last season. In the first 14 games of his big-league career, covering 15.1 innings, he’d allowed just two earned runs. Opponents were hitting a meek .212 against him.