Lakeland, Fla. — If you call up the Toledo Mud Hens roster off its team page, you’ll see Niko Goodrum listed among the infielders.

“No, I’m free,” Goodrum said in phone interview Tuesday.

Yes he is. After four seasons with the Tigers, Goodrum, who turns 30 on Feb. 28, was not tendered a contract and is indeed a free agent. And he has reason to feel pretty good about his future.