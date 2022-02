Lakeland, Fla. — At 9 a.m. Thursday, about an hour before the first pitchers group would begin throwing their bullpens for the day, Tigers new head pitching coordinator Gabe Ribas was on the back fields at Joker Marchant Stadium affixing stretch bands onto the fences, setting out weighted balls, plyo balls, Indian clubs, nets and other tools pitchers will use daily to stretch and warm up.