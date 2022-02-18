Fast-rising Tigers prospect Beau Brieske sharpening tools for next part of the climb

Lakeland, Fla. — By now, if you are at all plugged into the Tigers’ prospect reports, you know Beau Brieske’s backstory.

Didn’t start pitching full-time until his senior year of high school, wasn’t recruited, went to junior college and then Division II Colorado State-Pueblo, was the 802nd player drafted in 2019 (27th round by the Tigers) and then, after spending most of 2019 in rookie ball and missing the pandemic year of 2020, the right-handed Brieske emerged as the Tigers’ minor league pitcher of the year last season.