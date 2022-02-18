Tigers' single-game tickets on sale; here are the giveaways on the calendar

Detroit — Tigers individual-game tickets went on sale Friday morning, even as Major League Baseball and the players' association continue to hold firm in their negotiations that has the lockout nearing 80 days with no end in sight.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred continues to express hope that the season will begin on time in early April.

Using the still-in-place schedule, the Tigers also have unveiled their preliminary list of promo nights for 2022, highlighted by a 1984 Lou Whitaker road replica jersey that will given to the first 10,000 fans through the gates Saturday, Aug. 6, when the Tigers plan to retired the longtime second baseman's No. 1.

Other highlights on the promo calendar include a pink hoodie, floppy hat, Tigers player milestone figurine (we're guessing, Miguel Cabrera), a replica Negro Leagues Detroit Stars jersey, a ¡Fiesta Tigres! hat and MLB Network tote bag.

The Tigers' theme-night calendar also includes the staples, including many fireworks shows after Friday and Saturday night home games, and Sunday Kids Days, along with Star Wars Night (Saturday, May 14), Pride Night (Wednesday, June 1) and Negro Leagues Weekend (June 17-19).

The highlight of the summer schedule is the Whitaker jersey retirement, which was supposed to happen in 2020 but didn't because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and was pushed back again in 2021 because of the uncertainty about how many fans would be allowed to attend games at Comerica Park.

Whitaker's No. 1 will join the ranks of Ty Cobb (no number), Charlie Gehringer (No. 2), Alan Trammell (No. 3), Hank Greenberg (No. 5), Al Kaline (No. 6), Hal Newhouser (No. 16), Willie Horton (No. 23) and Jack Morris (No. 47) on the brick wall beyond the left-center field fence.

The Tigers are offering a "Double Play" ticket package that gets you into Opening Day and the Whitaker game for as little as $65

If the MLB season doesn't begin on time — and most suspect it won't, given spring training already is delayed after being set to start this week — the Tigers will adjust the promo schedule accordingly.

► Friday, April 8: 2022 magnet schedule (White Sox)

► Friday, May 13: pink hoodie (Orioles)

► Saturday, May 28: floppy hat (Guardians)

► Friday, June 10: Tigers player milestone figurine (Blue Jays)

► Saturday, June 11: Summer bash t-shirt (Blue Jays)

► Saturday, June 18: Negro Leagues jersey (Rangers)

► Friday, July 1: Patriotic shirt (Royals)

► Saturday, Aug. 6: Lou Whitaker replica road jersey (Rays)

► Saturday, Aug. 20: ¡Fiesta Tigres! hat (Angels)

► Saturday, Oct. 1: MLB Network tote bag (Twins)

