On the cusp: Tigers prospects Spencer Torkelson, Riley Greene primed for pivotal spring

Lakeland, Fla. — The two offensive cornerstones of the Tigers’ future were on the back fields at Joker Marchant Stadium on Monday — rocking the Old English D in the bright home whites — taking part in what likely will be the final minor-league minicamp of their careers.

First baseman Spencer Torkelson, 22 now and looking leaner than he did at this time last year, and outfielder Riley Greene, 21 and looking a little more filled out than he did last year, are gearing up for what will potentially be a pivotal spring for both.