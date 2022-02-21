Tigers reliever Zack Hess out for year after Tommy John surgery

Lakeland, Fla. — His absence from the Tigers’ minor league minicamp was noticeable. And now it has been explained.

Zack Hess, a 6-6 right-handed reliever the Tigers’ drafted in the seventh round out of LSU in 2019, underwent Tommy John surgery last month. He will miss the 2022 season.

Hess, who turns 25 on Friday, made 45 appearances last season, 43 at High-A West Michigan and two at Double-A Erie. He posted 69 strikeouts in 52.2 innings, but also walked 35. The elbow issues cropped up during his stint at the Arizona Fall League, where he threw another 10 innings (12 strikeouts, seven walks, 10 runs).

Around the horn

Right-handed pitcher Wilmer Flores, who was held out of drills Sunday with hamstring soreness, was back on the field Monday.

