Tigers top picks Madden, Jobe put on a show during first live BP

Lakeland, Fla. — If the coaches thought they were going to ambush him, sending up three players who have a chance to reach the big leagues this season in his first live batting practice of Tigers minicamp, well, they picked the wrong dude.

Right-hander Ty Madden, the 32nd overall pick in the draft last July, didn’t blink an eye Wednesday. He struck out Riley Greene, Spencer Torkelson and Ryan Kreidler in quick order — not even reaching the 15-pitch limit.