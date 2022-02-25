Henning: MLB labor limbo prolongs anticipation of new-look Tigers

Lynn Henning

Special to The Detroit News

Lakeland, Fla. — Strolling through the quadrant of practice fields at TigerTown on Friday morning was Al Avila, who runs the Tigers as general manager and executive vice president of baseball operations, should you be into formal job titles.

It was one of those late-February mornings the Michigan fandom dreams about: 80 degrees, blue sky, sunscreen required, with bats cracking against baseballs and pitches thumping into catcher’s mitts joining in a kind of spring-camp symphony.