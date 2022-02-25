Tigers pitcher, high school phenom Bergner sets Double-A Erie goal

Lakeland, Fla. — There was a fair bit of good-natured grumbling around the clubhouse and front office Friday morning about a team of ringers that shot 19-under-par and stole the hardware at the Tigers’ annual team golf scrambles at Grasslands Country Club Thursday.

“I didn’t have much to do with that,” said Tigers’ right-hander Austin Bergner, who captained the winning team. “I can’t be bragging about my win. I was playing with some great golfers.”